World Diabetes Day, observed annually on Nov. 14, highlights the importance of improving awareness, early diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen “Early action on diabetes” as the theme for 2026, emphasizing timely diagnosis, access to comprehensive care and reducing diabetes-related stigma. Since type II diabetes (T2D) can develop gradually with few noticeable symptoms, early intervention and continued access to effective treatments remain important for preventing serious complications and improving patients' quality of life.

Obesity is closely linked to this public health challenge, as excess body weight increases the risk of developing T2D and other chronic conditions. The WHO emphasizes that addressing obesity requires sustained prevention and comprehensive treatment strategies. Alongside lifestyle modifications, innovative medications targeting blood glucose regulation, appetite and weight management are playing an increasingly important role in managing these interconnected conditions.

Against this backdrop, Eli Lilly LLY, Novo NVO, Viking Therapeutics VKTX and Structure Therapeutics GPCR are four stocks worth monitoring. All four companies are focused on developing or commercializing innovative therapies addressing diabetes, obesity and related metabolic conditions. While two are established pharmaceutical companies with marketed products and substantial commercial operations, the other two are smaller clinical-stage biotechnology companies with promising pipelines. This combination offers investors exposure to established market leaders alongside higher-risk opportunities with potentially significant long-term upside. While LLY, NVO and VKTX currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, GPCR has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly markets Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for T2D, including cardiovascular risk reduction in certain high-risk adults, and Zepbound (tirzepatide) for chronic weight management and moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity. Its oral GLP-1 drug, Foundayo (orforglipron), is approved in the United States for weight management in eligible adults. During the first nine months of 2026, Mounjaro generated sales of $29.33 billion, surging 89% year over year, while Zepbound contributed $14.44 billion, up 56%. Foundayo recorded $281 million in sales following its 2026 launch. Strong global GLP-1 demand, expanded access and increasing treatment adoption drove growth, partly offset by pricing pressures.

Eli Lilly and Company Price and Consensus

Eli Lilly and Company Price and Consensus

Eli Lilly and Company price-consensus-chart | Eli Lilly and Company Quote

Lilly is actively pursuing label expansions for its marketed treatments. Following positive phase III ACHIEVE results, Foundayo is under FDA review for T2D. The oral pill also delivered positive results in the phase III ATTAIN-OSA program for obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity or overweight, with a regulatory submission planned by year-end 2026. Meanwhile, investigational triple GIP/GLP-1/glucagon agonist retatrutide has demonstrated promising results in phase III studies involving obesity and T2D. Lilly plans to submit the drug for obesity approval in early 2027. Additionally, EloraTZP, combining eloralintide with tirzepatide, delivered positive phase IIb results in adults with obesity and T2D, with phase III development planned for late 2026.

Novo

Novo markets Ozempic injections and oral Ozempic/Rybelsus (semaglutide) for T2D and cardiovascular risk reduction in eligible patients. Injectable Ozempic is also approved to reduce kidney-related risks in patients with T2D and chronic kidney disease. Meanwhile, injectable Wegovy and the Wegovy pill are approved for weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction, while injectable Wegovy also holds accelerated approval for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with liver fibrosis. During the first nine months of 2026, adjusted sales of injectable Ozempic totaled DKK 88.91 billion, declining 3% year over year at constant exchange rates (CER). Combined Ozempic pill/Rybelsus sales reached DKK 14.74 billion, down 10% at CER. Injectable Wegovy generated DKK 58.13 billion, increasing 4%, while the newly launched Wegovy pill contributed DKK 10.87 billion. These adjusted figures exclude a one-time U.S. rebate-provision reversal. Growing oral-treatment adoption and international demand supported obesity sales, although pricing and competitive pressures weighed on diabetes revenues.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

Novo is evaluating expanded uses of semaglutide, including pediatric obesity through the phase III STEP Young study involving children aged six to under 12, with detailed results scheduled for presentation in November. Novo is also awaiting an FDA decision on the higher 25-mg dose of Ozempic pill for T2D, while a separate regulatory application seeks U.S. approval of oral semaglutide 25 mg for MASH, offering potential growth opportunities. Beyond semaglutide, Novo is advancing CagriSema, an investigational combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide. The candidate delivered positive phase III results in the REIMAGINE 5 study involving adults with T2D and obesity and the REDEFINE 9 obesity study. An FDA decision on CagriSema for weight management is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Novo is also evaluating oral zenagamtide in phase III studies for obesity and its injectable formulation in phase III studies for T2D, further strengthening its metabolic disease pipeline.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company without any approved products or commercial drug revenues. Its lead candidate, VK2735, is a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed in injectable and oral formulations. The subcutaneous version is undergoing phase III evaluation in the VANQUISH program. VANQUISH-1 is studying VK2735 in adults with obesity, while VANQUISH-2 targets adults with obesity and T2D. Both studies are fully enrolled, with completion expected in 2027. Encouraging earlier-stage weight-loss results support the candidate's potential to compete in the obesity treatment market, subject to successful late-stage development.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Last month, Viking also initiated the phase III SUNRISE program for oral VK2735. SUNRISE-1 is evaluating the candidate in adults with obesity, while SUNRISE-2 includes adults with obesity or overweight and T2D. The company is additionally exploring less-frequent injectable dosing and oral maintenance treatment to sustain weight loss. Results from the second part of its maintenance study are expected in 2027. Viking is also developing VK3019, a dual amylin/calcitonin receptor agonist for obesity, in phase I testing, with a multiple-dose study planned for early 2027. Its cash balance of approximately $960 million at September-end supports ongoing clinical development plans.

Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is another clinical-stage biotech without approved products or commercial drug revenues. Its lead candidate, aleniglipron, is an investigational oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. The phase III ACCOMPLISH program, initiated in August 2026, comprises two pivotal studies. ACCOMPLISH-1 is evaluating the drug in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related condition, while ACCOMPLISH-2 targets adults with obesity or overweight and T2D. Top-line results from both studies are expected in the second half of 2028. Previously, the phase IIb ACCESS open-label extension demonstrated up to 16.2% mean weight loss at 72 weeks in the highest-dose group, although these findings require confirmation in controlled pivotal studies.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Structure expects data readouts from three studies evaluating aleniglipron in the fourth quarter of 2026. These include a phase II body-composition study assessing its effects on body fat, a phase II study in adults with T2D and obesity or overweight, and the phase I SWITCH study evaluating the transition from injectable GLP-1 therapies to oral aleniglipron for weight-loss maintenance. Meanwhile, ACCG-2671, an investigational oral small molecule DACRA for obesity, is undergoing phase I/IIa evaluation, with additional data anticipated in the first half of 2027. The company also plans to initiate a phase I study of another small molecule DACRA candidate, ACCG-3535, in the fourth quarter of 2026. With approximately $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments at September-end, Structure has resources to advance its pipeline, although clinical and regulatory risks remain substantial.

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