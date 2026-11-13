Analysts on Wall Street project that Everpure (P) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 32.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.33 billion, increasing 37.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Everpure metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $803.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +50.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription services' will reach $517.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' at $4.37 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Product' reaching $534.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $389.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Subscription services' should arrive at $389.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $324.53 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Product' of $496.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $382.75 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Subscription services' will reach $371.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $314.62 million in the same quarter last year.

Everpure shares have witnessed a change of -17.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), P is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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