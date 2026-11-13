Wall Street analysts expect Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 371.4%. Revenues are expected to be $314.78 million, up 42.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Globale Online metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' reaching $174.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +48.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' at $140.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Merchandise Value' should arrive at 2.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.51 billion.

Over the past month, Globale Online shares have recorded returns of +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GLBE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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