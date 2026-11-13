Infleqtion, Inc.INFQ is scheduled to report third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 16, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Infleqtion’s third -quarter 2026 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Infleqtion’s third-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $10.75 million.

Infleqtion, Inc. Price and Consensus

Infleqtion, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Infleqtion, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for Infleqtion’s Q3 Earnings

Infleqtion’s third-quarter 2026 results are expected to benefit from growing demand for its quantum sensing products. Quantum Spectrum is seeing rising demand in defense applications, along with early commercial interest. The company is making progress on its NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Quantum Gravity Gradiometer program, which is moving toward the deployment of a quantum gravity sensor in orbit. In addition, INFQ is also generating sales from its Tiqker precision timing product through Safran's distribution network and has secured a satellite application design win. These developments are expected to have supported growth in the company’s sensing business.

The company’s quantum computing business is also expected to have supported its third-quarter performance. Infleqtion remains on track to demonstrate 30 logical qubits on its Sqale quantum computer in 2026, up from 12 logical qubits achieved in 2025. The company has established customer workloads across finance, energy and precision medicine, with management confirming that all three engagements are revenue-generating. Growing interest in its quantum computers and software, including private cloud access to its Sqale QPU, is expected to have supported customer adoption and commercial opportunities in the third quarter of 2026.

Infleqtion’s government programs and partnerships could provide additional support to its business. The company was selected by the Department of Energy for three Genesis Mission projects spanning quantum computing and sensing. The U.K.'s commitment of up to £2 billion to quantum technologies could also create additional opportunities for Infleqtion, given its existing work with U.K. customers. These initiatives strengthen the company’s position in government-led quantum programs and could have supported customer opportunities for the company in the third quarter of 2026.

However, higher investments are likely to have weighed on Infleqtion’s near-term profitability. The company’s non-GAAP operating loss widened to $17 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $7.3 million a year earlier, while non-GAAP operating expenses rose approximately $12 million year over year. Infleqtion is continuing to invest in technical hiring, product development and expanded research and manufacturing facilities, all of which could have weighed on the company’s profitability in the third quarter of 2026.

What Our Model Says About INFQ

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for INFQ this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

INFQ has an Earnings ESP of -12.50% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CompanyHPE is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an Earnings ESP of +2.64% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, revised upward by a penny over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings suggests a year-over-year surge of 106.5.% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Analog DevicesADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.23% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Analog Devices is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 24.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.98 per share, up by 5 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings calls for a year-over-year jump of 72.1%.

Intuit, Inc.INTU has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Intuit is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Nov. 19.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuit’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.47 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a year-over-year decline of 26.1%.

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