General Motors GM is strengthening its renewable energy strategy with a $550 million investment in two solar projects in Michigan. Developed by NorthStar Clean Energy, the facilities have a combined capacity of 300 megawatts and are expected to generate enough renewable energy credits to offset the annual electricity consumption of three GM assembly plants. The move could improve long-term energy cost visibility, support manufacturing operations and advance the automaker's emissions reduction goals.

GM's Solar Projects to Secure Long-Term Renewable Energy Supply

The Branch Solar facility in Branch County and Lake Iris Solar project in St. Clair County represent GM's largest clean energy project to date. The two facilities are expected to generate renewable energy credits equivalent to 539,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually. GM will be the primary customer, accounting for 92% of their combined capacity, with the credits intended to offset electricity-related emissions at Factory ZERO, Flint Assembly and Lansing Delta Township Assembly, per Detroit News.

GM will not directly receive electricity from these facilities. Instead, it will purchase renewable energy credits through a virtual power purchase agreement. Securing long-term renewable energy at predictable costs could help the automaker limit exposure to fuel-market volatility and manage a significant operating expense. This becomes increasingly relevant as electrification, battery production and AI-related energy requirements raise the importance of reliable and cost-effective power supplies.

General Motors' Solar Projects Support Emissions Goals

The projects build on GM's progress in securing renewable electricity for its operations. In 2025, the automaker secured enough renewable energy to match 100% of its electricity consumption across its U.S. facilities. GM has also reduced its Scope 1 and 2 operational emissions by 52% since 2018. The latest projects could further support these efforts by generating renewable energy credits for its Michigan manufacturing operations.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the projects are expected to generate economic value for local communities. Their development created more than 550 full-time local construction jobs. The Branch project also helped Bethel Township secure a $1 million Renewables Ready Communities Award for local infrastructure improvements. Meanwhile, Lake Iris plans to incorporate pollinator habitats, potentially supporting local biodiversity and reducing long-term site maintenance requirements.

Overall, GM's solar investments could strengthen energy cost visibility and support its manufacturing and sustainability priorities. However, as the arrangement relies on renewable energy credits rather than direct electricity supply, its benefits will primarily come through emissions accounting and greater energy price predictability rather than a direct reduction in the electricity consumed by its plants.

Competitive Landscape

GM's move follows similar renewable energy initiatives by its automotive peers. Ford F partnered with DTE Energy in August 2022 to secure 650 megawatts of renewable energy capacity in Michigan through the MIGreenPower program. The agreement is expected to help Ford avoid up to 600,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. While the automaker initially targeted 2025 to achieve the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electricity for its Michigan manufacturing operations, the timeline has since shifted to the end of 2027.

Similarly, Stellantis N.V. STLA entered into a 400-megawatt solar agreement with DTE Energy in December 2022. However, its Silver Creek Solar project, representing 200 megawatts of capacity, is now expected to begin commercial operations by September 2028. The initiative is expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by more than 670,000 metric tons.

The Zacks Rundown for GM

Shares of GM have popped 22.3% in a year compared with its industry’s 7.1% rise.

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GM is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 0.39X, lower than the industry’s average of 3.46X. It carries a Value Score of A.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM for 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 26%.

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The consensus estimate for EPS for fiscal 2026 has moved northward over the past 60 days.

GM currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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