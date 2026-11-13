CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV described the third quarter as a breakout quarter, with revenue increasing by more than $1 billion sequentially, improved adjusted operating margins, expanding infrastructure capacity and stronger customer commitments. It reported revenue of $3.66 billion, up 168% year over year, highlighting the company's ability to convert AI infrastructure demand into business growth rapidly.

CoreWeave’s adjusted operating income rose to $379 million, achieving a 10% margin versus 5% in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA surged 169% year over year to $2.3 billion, with a 62% margin. However, the company reported a $709 million GAAP net loss, while net interest expense climbed to $846 million, highlighting the high financing costs of its aggressive expansion. Overall, improving margins signal stronger operating leverage, but GAAP profitability remains elusive.

In the past month, CRWV shares have plunged 14% compared with the Zacks Internet-Software Market’s fall of 9.5%. The stock has underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 Composite, which dipped 9% and 2.3%, respectively, over the same period. Its key competitors include Nebius Group N.V. NBIS and MicrosoftMSFT. MSFT and NBIS have lost 2% and 30.9%, respectively, in the past month.

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CRWV’s expanding relationships with leading AI companies, investments in next-generation NVIDIANVDA infrastructure and international expansion further strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving AI cloud market. For investors, the key question is now whether CoreWeave's accelerating growth justifies its valuation and whether the stock remains an attractive buying opportunity after its strong performance.

Infrastructure Expansion Strengthens CRWV's Competitive Position

CoreWeave added more than 200 MW of active power capacity, bringing its total active power to over 1.7 GW. This represents a doubling of its active infrastructure footprint since the beginning of 2026. Total contracted power increased by more than 900 MW to over 4.6 GW. Active power represents infrastructure capacity already available for operations, while contracted power reflects secured future capacity that may require additional development before becoming operational.

CoreWeave also expanded its international presence, with more than 1.3 GW of contracted power across international markets, including India, Indonesia and Spain. This international expansion creates opportunities to serve customers seeking geographically distributed computing capacity, lower-latency infrastructure and greater control over data residency. Management expects active power to exceed 1.85 GW by the end of 2026, indicating that infrastructure deployment remains a major operational priority.

Another encouraging development involved the deployment of NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin NVL72 infrastructure, with initial production workloads for Cognition delivering 4.8 times higher token throughput than GB200 NVL72. The company also announced support for NVIDIA Vera CPUs, designed for AI agent workloads. These developments could strengthen CoreWeave’s competitive edge as demand for AI inference, agentic AI and advanced computing infrastructure grows.

CoreWeave is also strengthening its enterprise ecosystem. In September, it introduced Physical AI Field Engineering, an initiative that places its engineers alongside customer teams to help transform proprietary data into production-ready AI applications. It also established the CoreWeave Partner Network, bringing together technology providers across observability, security and data infrastructure. Initial partners include Grafana Labs, CrowdStrike and VAST Data. These partnerships could make CoreWeave Cloud more attractive to enterprises looking for integrated AI infrastructure rather than standalone GPU computing capacity.

CRWV’s Raised View Signals Stronger AI Infrastructure Demand

A key factor for CRWV stock has been management's decision to raise its full-year 2026 outlook. CoreWeave now expects 2026 revenue of $13 billion to $13.3 billion compared with its previous range of $12.4-$13.2 billion. Adjusted operating income guidance increased to $1.28 billion-$1.38 billion from $960 million-$1.15 billion. It also raised its year-end annualized revenue run-rate target to $20-$21 billion, up from $18.5-$19.5 billion.

The company raised its adjusted operating income guidance by 26% at the midpoint compared with its previous outlook. This suggests that the business is achieving better operating efficiency as its infrastructure footprint expands. Another key metric is its $132.5 billion revenue backlog, which increased 138% year over year. This provides substantial visibility into future contracted revenue, although conversion depends on infrastructure delivery, service availability and contract execution.

CoreWeave Inc. Price and Consensus

CoreWeave Inc. Price and Consensus

CoreWeave Inc. price-consensus-chart | CoreWeave Inc. Quote

CRWV also expects approximately $9 billion in customer prepayments and deposits over the next three months. These payments can help finance infrastructure expansion and improve liquidity, although they should not be confused with recognized revenue or operating profit.

Elevated Debt & Capex Pose Bigger Risk for CRWV

Despite its strong growth outlook, CoreWeave's financial structure deserves careful consideration. The company's infrastructure expansion requires enormous capital investment. Management now expects 2026 capital expenditure of $37 billion to $39 billion, reflecting plans to deploy infrastructure and deliver capacity to customers sooner than expected. Its debt was approximately $47 billion at the end of September 2026.

Heavy reliance on debt and capital markets also exposes the company to rising interest rates and tighter financing conditions. Quarterly net interest expense totaled $846 million, and management expects fourth-quarter interest expense of $1.05-$1.15 billion. These figures explain why strong revenue growth has not yet translated into positive GAAP earnings. Additional concerns include macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainty, potential industry oversupply, rising operating expenses, customer and infrastructure concentration and limited visibility beyond 2027. These factors could pressure margins, cash flow and long-term profitability.

CoreWeave's long-term success will depend not only on securing customer contracts but also on converting infrastructure investments into sustainable operating cash flow.

CRWV’s Estimate Revision Trend

CRWV’s estimates are being revised downward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings for 2026 has been revised south 2.4% over the past 60 days.

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Valuation Expectations

CRWV stock seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Style Score of B. In terms of Price/Book, CRWV shares are trading at 5.17X, slightly higher than the Internet Software industry’s 4.9X, but it could mean more risk than opportunity.

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NBIS and MSFT shares are trading at multiples of 3.15X and 8.26X, respectively.

How to Play CRWV Stock After Q3 Results

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CoreWeave's third-quarter results highlight robust demand for specialized AI cloud infrastructure. Revenue increased 168% year over year, adjusted operating income reached $379 million, and the company raised its full-year revenue and profitability outlook. Its $132.5 billion backlog and expanding infrastructure footprint also provide long-term growth opportunities. However, the investment case is not without risks. Approximately $47 billion in debt, rising interest expenses, substantial capital expenditure and potential equity dilution make CRWV a relatively high-risk investment.

CoreWeave remains an attractive long-term AI infrastructure growth opportunity, but shareholders can consider holding the stock now while monitoring backlog conversion and cash flow generation.

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