Global-E Online Ltd. GLBE is likely to witness top- and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Nov. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $314.8 million, implying an increase of 42.6% from the year-ago period figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 33 cents a share, suggesting a substantial rise from the year-ago period figure of 7 cents. GLBE has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 12.6%, on average.

Global-e Online Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise



Global-e Online Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Global-e Online Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Global-e Online Ltd. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence GLBE’s Upcoming Results

Global-e's third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from resilient cross-border e-commerce demand and healthy trading volumes across markets. Continued contributions from existing merchants and strong performance from merchants onboarded in 2025 may have supported growth. However, management anticipated some normalization in same-store sales trends during the second half.



The company's expanding merchant base and international footprint may have provided additional momentum. Recent brand launches, including Ferrari, Naked Wolfe and Dolce Vita, alongside geographic expansion by existing merchants, are likely to have supported transaction volumes. Growing adoption of Shopify Managed Markets Version 2.0, following its expansion into Canada and the United Kingdom, may have further aided performance.



Global-e's acquisition of Passport is expected to have contributed to third-quarter revenues, with management projecting $24-$26 million from the acquired business. Operating leverage and AI-driven efficiencies may have supported profitability. Management expects quarterly revenues of $308.5-$315.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $58.5-$62.5 million.



However, elevated fuel costs and delays in passing carrier surcharges to merchants could have pressured gross margins. Passport's lower profitability and reduced foreign-exchange tailwinds may also have tempered performance.

Earnings Whispers for GLBE

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Global-E Online this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Global-E Online currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Dollar General CorporationDG currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $11.1 billion, which suggests 4.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.40, which indicates a 9.4% increase from the year-ago period’s figure. DG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.84% and a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at nearly $3 billion, which indicates 4.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ulta Beauty’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $5.60, which suggests almost 9% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ULTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%, on average.



The Kroger Co. KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR’s upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $34.6 billion, suggesting a 2.1% jump from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Kroger’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.16 per share, implying 10.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 36 cents. KR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.

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