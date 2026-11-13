Energy Fuels Inc.UUUU mined 385,000 pounds of contained uranium in the third quarter of 2026 from its Pinyon Plain, La Sal and Pandora mines, bringing its year-to-date production to 1.125 million pounds. The company maintains its targets of mining 2-2.5 million pounds of contained uranium and processing 1.5-2.5 million pounds of finished uranium in 2026.

The Pinyon Plain mine accounted for the bulk of production so far this year, contributing 945,000 pounds, while La Sal and Pandora together produced the remaining 180,000 pounds. Grades at Pinyon Plain improved in the third quarter compared with the first half of 2026 as mining advanced through the main zone. The company expects grades to improve further in the coming periods as operations move into the Juniper Zone.

To accelerate output from the lower-cost Pinyon Plain mine during the remainder of 2026, Energy Fuels has redeployed miners from the La Sal Project to Pinyon Plain. This is expected to support higher mined ore stockpiles at the White Mesa Mill for processing in the fourth quarter of 2026 and potentially into 2027, depending on market conditions, contractual requirements and the mill's processing schedule.

Meanwhile, peer Cameco CorporationCCJ reported a 20% year-over-year decline in its share of uranium production to 3.5 million pounds in the third quarter of 2026. Its attributable production for the first nine months of the year totaled 13.6 million pounds.

Cameco has lowered its 2026 production outlook, now expecting its share of total uranium production to be 19.5-20.5 million pounds compared with its previous guidance of 19.5-21.5 million pounds. The revised forecast also points to a decline from the 23.4 million pounds produced in 2025.

UUUU Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Energy Fuels shares have declined 57.1% in a year against the industry’s 26.5% growth. Cameco has fallen 15.3%, whereas Centrus EnergyLEU has declined 58.4%.

Zacks Investment Research

UUUU is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 11.73X, a significant premium to the industry’s 3.91X. It also appears to be highly overvalued compared with Cameco and Centrus Energy, which are trading at lower multiples of 11.65X and 4.51X, respectively.

Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2026 earnings is pegged at a loss of 38 cents per share. The bottom-line estimate for 2027 stands at loss of 1 cent per share.

Zacks Investment Research

Here is how the EPS estimates have been revised over the past 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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