NVIDIA’s NVDA leadership turmoil is creating an opportunity for rival semiconductor companies to gain ground in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. Following Jensen Huang’s resignation, investors are shifting toward competitors such as Advanced Micro DevicesAMD, BroadcomAVGO and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing CompanyTSM, betting that the disruption could weaken NVIDIA’s dominance. NVDA shares lost 4.3% yesterday, while AMD added 5.9% and AVGO added 5.5%.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and led it for 33 years, resigned on Thursday after two separate extramarital affairs — one with an alleged Chinese spy and the other with an employee — were made public.

Mark Franklin, head of multi-asset solutions for Asia at Manulife Investment Management, said investors are rotating into other advanced chipmakers on expectations that they could narrow the technological gap with NVDA, as quoted on CNBC.

Chipmakers Stand to Benefit

Investors see TSMC, Broadcom and AMD as potential beneficiaries because they face less direct exposure to Nvidia’s management uncertainty. TSMC, in particular, could benefit regardless of which chip designer eventually gains market share, as it manufactures NVIDIA’s advanced processors.

The rotation has also spread to more defensive areas of the semiconductor industry. Analog chipmakers Texas Instruments, Analog Devices and Germany’s Infineon have gained 13%, 12% and 14%, respectively, this week as investors diversify their exposure.

AI Spending Remains Strong

Despite the reshuffling within the semiconductor industry, the broader AI investment cycle remains intact. Franklin pointed to major technology companies' plans for higher AI spending in 2027, with further increases possible in 2028.

However, growing competition and the spread of open-source technologies could eventually make AI capabilities more commoditized, putting pressure on chip prices and investment returns.

What Lies Ahead of NVIDIA Now?

Most analysts flagged uncertainty over NVIDIA’s medium- to long-term product strategy, including how its new leadership would coordinate with partners across the AI ecosystem. According to Dylan Patel, CEO of semiconductor research firm SemiAnalysis, Huang personally built relationships with manufacturers and component suppliers, helping NVIDIA secure scarce production capacity ahead of competitors, per the same CNBC article.

The Huang saga comes at a challenging time for NVIDIA, as Google and Amazon expand their proprietary AI chip businesses and compete for limited supply-chain capacity. Meanwhile, AMD and other chipmakers are stepping up efforts to capture a larger share of the growing AI market.

Investors will closely monitor management's strategy for navigating the leadership crisis. However, some may view the recent selloff as a buy-the-dip opportunity. Reflecting this interest, NVDA shares rose about 2% in premarket trading on Nov. 13, 2026, at the time of writing.

Opportunities for ETF Investors

Against this backdrop, investors can play the AMD-heavy or AVGO-heavy ETFs for the near term. Some of these ETFs also host NVDA, which is good for the investors looking to explore buy-the dip opportunity.

Examples of such ETFs are AOT Growth and Innovation ETFAOTG, iShares Semiconductor ETFSOXX, Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETFIGPT, Amplify Video Game Leaders ETFGAMR, VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF SMHX, Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETFSHOC, Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETFSOXQ and SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETFSPWO.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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