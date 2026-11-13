Docusign, Inc.DOCU has delivered impressive performance over the past month and shows potential to sustain its near-term momentum. Therefore, if you have not yet taken advantage of the share price appreciation of this global provider of cloud-based software, you should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes DOCU an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a decent run over the past month. Shares of Docusign have risen 10.9% against the 12.1% decline of the industry it belongs to.

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Solid Rank & VGM Score: DOCU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, one earnings estimate for fiscal 2027 has moved northward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings has marginally increased during this period.

Positive Earnings Surprise: DOCU has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.1% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCU’sthird-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $886.69 million, indicating an 8.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. For fiscal 2027, the consensus estimate is $3.5 billion, suggesting 8.8% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, indicating 15.8% year-over-year growth. For the full year, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.61 per share, implying 20.1% growth from the prior year.

Growth Factors:

Accelerating IAM Adoption:Docusign’s Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform is emerging as a key growth driver, supported by increasing enterprise adoption of AI-powered agreement solutions. IAM contributed 15.1% of total annual recurring revenue (ARR) in second-quarter fiscal 2027, up from 12.6% in the preceding quarter and 10.8% at fiscal 2026-end. This contribution is expected to reach 18-19% by fiscal 2027-end. Broader adoption across commercial and enterprise customers, alongside expanding AI capabilities, should support recurring revenue growth and diversify DOCU’s business beyond its core eSignature offering.

Expanding AI Capabilities & Integrations to Drive Growth:Docusign is strengthening its IAM platform with AI assistants, pre-built agents and automated workflows to streamline contract management and improve enterprise productivity. Agentic capabilities introduced in August 2026 reduced agreement review and finalization time by half in user testing. Integrations with Salesforce, Slack, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini and other AI platforms are extending IAM’s reach across enterprise workflows. Adoption is gaining traction, with cumulative active accounts using Model Context Protocol capabilities more than quadrupling in second-quarter fiscal 2027. Continued innovation and ecosystem expansion should deepen customer engagement and support long-term growth.

Customer Growth & Enterprise Adoption to Fuel Revenue: Docusign’s expanding customer base and growing enterprise penetration support its long-term revenue prospects. Total customers increased nearly 10% year over year to more than 1.9 million in second-quarter fiscal 2027, driven by digital-channel growth. Customers with annual contract values exceeding $300,000 rose 14% to nearly 1,300, marking the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Direct customer dollar net retention reached approximately 103%, with management expecting modest year-over-year improvement in fiscal 2027. Increasing IAM adoption among large enterprises should create further opportunities for customer expansion and recurring revenue growth.

Operating Efficiency & Cash Flow Support Investments:Docusign’s disciplined cost management and cash generation are strengthening profitability while supporting strategic investments. In second-quarter fiscal 2027, revenues grew 9% year over year to $876 million, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 180 basis points to 31.6%. Free cash flow rose more than 35% to $296 million, with a 34% margin, bringing trailing 12-month cash generation to $1.2 billion. Management projects fiscal 2027 revenues of $3.499-$3.507 billion and a non-GAAP operating margin of 31.0-31.5%. Continued operating leverage and healthy cash generation should support IAM innovation and long-term earnings growth.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader Computer and Technology sector are AMETEK, Inc. AME and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET.

AMETEK sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.1%. AME delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

Arista Networks also flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 28%. ANET’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the surprise being 10.6%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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