West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading at more than $85 per barrel, according to data from oilprice.com, owing to the persisting tensions in the Middle East. With EOG Resources Inc.EOG generating a significant proportion of revenues from crude oil and condensate, the high price of the commodity is extremely favorable for the leading oil and gas exploration and production company.

The prolific multi-basin portfolio of EOG Resources comprises as much as 12 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources. With oil prices likely to remain high, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the company, having diversified set of oil & gas assets, is expected to continue generating handsome cash flows for its shareholders.

EOG is also well-positioned to gain on the rising demand for natural gas from increasing exports of LNG and massive consumption of electricity by AI data centers.

COP & XOM Also Well-Positioned to Gain?

The handsome crude pricing environment is also favorable for ConocoPhillips (COP) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), as the businesses of both companies are linked to the crude pricing environment.

COP also has low-cost drilling opportunities across the Permian, the Eagle Ford and the Bakken that could be successfully developed over two decades. Thus, the outlook for ConocoPhillips’ upstream operations looks highly profitable.

Coming to the XOM story, the upstream giant has a strong footprint in the Permian, the most prolific oil and gas play in the United States, and offshore Guyana. In the Permian, the integrated giant has been employing lightweight proppant technology and hence is capable of boosting its well recoveries.

EOG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

EOG’s shares have gained 41% over the past year compared with the 22.6% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, EOG trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 5.34X. This is below the broader industry average of 8.72X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s 2026 earnings has seen upward revisions over the past seven days.

EOG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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