For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LSCC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Lattice Semiconductor's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Lattice Semiconductor's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Hillsboro, OR, Lattice operates primarily as a fabless semiconductor provider and relies on external foundries to manufacture its silicon products. The company, founded in 1983, also develops programmable mixed-signal and interconnect products along with related software and intellectual property (IP), supporting applications ranging from edge to cloud computing.



Lattice’s products and services are utilized by a variety of end users across the communication, computing (client and datacenter), industrial, automotive and consumer electronics markets in both wireless and wireline communications infrastructure deployments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses several FPGA families, such as the Lattice Nexus platform for small FPGAs and the Lattice Avant platform for mid-range FPGAs. These products are designed to deliver power efficiency and performance within compact form factors. The company collaborates with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to manufacture 16nm technology used in the Avant platform of FPGA products. The company also sources silicon wafers from several foundry partners including Samsung, United Microelectronics Corporation, United Semiconductor Japan Corporation and Epson. Additionally, Lattice offers software tools like Diamond, Radiant and Propel, which facilitate design and development processes for engineers.



During the third quarter of 2026, the company generated $291.0 million in revenue, including $252 million from FPGAs and $39 million from AMI after the acquisition closed on July 27, 2026.



Beginning with first-quarter 2026 results, Lattice Semiconductor reorganized its revenue reporting into two main end markets, Compute and Communications, and Industrial and Embedded, with prior-period figures adjusted for comparison. During the third quarter of 2026, Compute and Communications accounted for approximately 59% of total revenue, Industrial and Embedded for 28%, and AMI for 13%.



Following the completion of the AMI acquisition in July 2026, the company now also offers platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions for cloud and AI applications through AMI, which operates as a dedicated business unit within Lattice. The acquisition expands the company's capabilities in secure management and control platforms while preserving AMI's silicon-neutral operating model.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Lattice Semiconductor ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2016 would be worth $15,395.08, or a gain of 1,439.51%, as of November 13, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 250.78% and gold's return of 203.07% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for LSCC.

Lattice reported strong third-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It benefits from rising demand for low-power FPGAs in AI servers and secure cloud infrastructure. The AMI acquisition adds firmware and rack management capabilities, widening its role in data centers. New products and AI-assisted design tools strengthen its competitive offering. Industrial and Embedded demand is recovering as channel inventory normalizes and design wins enter production. Expanding scale and disciplined spending support earnings growth and cash generation. Management's outlook points to sustained growth beyond 2026. However, premium valuation leaves limited room for setbacks. Competition, trade uncertainty, acquisition-related debt and reliance on external manufacturing partners remain risks.

The stock has jumped 10.98% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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