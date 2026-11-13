For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BLDR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Builders FirstSource's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Builders FirstSource's main business drivers.

Formed in 1998, Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers.



Builders FirstSource offers an integrated solution to its customers by providing manufacturing, supply and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. Its manufactured products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood that the company designs, cuts and assembles for each home. As of September 30, 2026, the company operated approximately 575 locations in 43 states.



Following the merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. on Jan. 1, 2021, Builders FirstSource reorganized its internal structure. During the second quarter of 2026, the company realigned its structure from three operating divisions, East, Central and West, to two operating divisions, East and West. This was intended to simplify management oversight, improve operating efficiency and better align resource allocation and decision-making. The two divisions have similar customers, products, services and distribution methods. They are aggregated into one reportable segment.



The company groups its building products into four product categories:



Lumber and Lumber Sheet Goods include dimensional lumber, plywood and OSB products used in on-site house framing.



Manufactured Products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels and engineered wood.

Within Windows, Doors and Millwork, windows and doors comprise the manufacturing, assembly and distribution of windows and the assembly and distribution of interior and exterior door units. Millwork includes interior trim and custom features that the company manufactures, such as intricate moldings, stair parts and columns.



Specialty Building Products and Services consist of products including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trim, metal studs, cement, roofing, insulation, wallboard, ceilings, cabinets and hardware. This category also includes services such as turnkey framing, shell construction, design assistance and professional installation of products spanning all product categories.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Builders FirstSource ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2016 would be worth $5,808.70, or a gain of 480.87%, as of November 13, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 250.78% and the price of gold went up 203.07% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BLDR.

Builders FirstSource reported third-quarter 2026 earnings and revenues above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings and sales declined 24.5% and 2.2% year over year, respectively. Weak housing demand, competitive pricing and higher costs weighed on margins. Free cash flow declined, while elevated leverage limits capital allocation. The company narrowed its 2026 sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance while maintaining both midpoints, reflecting housing-market caution. Shares of Builders FirstSource have also underperformed its industry over the past three months. On the positive side, the company benefited from acquisitions, market-share gains and cost savings, partly offsetting weak single-family demand. Technology investments and value-added products support customer relationships, while positive cash flow provides investment flexibility.

The stock is up 12.00% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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