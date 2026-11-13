For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Arista Networks (ANET) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ANET for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Arista Networks' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Arista Networks' main business drivers.

Santa Clara, CA-based Arista Networks, Inc. is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks. Arista uses multiple silicon architectures across its products. At the core of the company’s cloud networking solutions is the Linux-based Extensible Operating System (EOS), which was architected to be fully programmable and highly modular.



EOS supports leading cloud and virtualization solutions, including Microsoft System Center, OpenStack and other cloud management frameworks. The company co-authored the Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) protocol specification with VMware and was the first to demonstrate VXLAN integration. It has now expanded VXLAN routing and integration.



In 2015, Arista introduced CloudVision, a network-wide approach for workload orchestration and workflow automation delivering a turnkey solution for cloud networking. In 2019, Arista introduced 10 new 400G platforms. In the Leaf/Spine High Network Radix category, it now offers two new fixed 32-port 400G switches and a 128-port 100G/32-port 400G modular switch. For the Universal Leaf and Spine category of switching, the company introduced R3 series 100G and 400G products supporting up to 2.5M routes on its 7280R3 series fixed and 7500R3 series modular platforms.



Arista introduced a modular family called the 7800R3, a high-density 100G and 400G platform supporting up to 460 Tbps of system throughput. It launched the 720XP Series of fixed Power over Ethernet leaf switches with 60W PoE, enabling it to offer a complete end-to-end solution for cognitive campus Ethernet as well as WiFi-6 wireless Access Points. The company has also expanded AI networking capabilities with AI spine solutions powered by the 7800 platform and introduced XPO high-density liquid-cooled pluggable optics designed for next-generation AI data centers.



The company serves five verticals, namely cloud titans, cloud specialty providers, service providers, financial services and the rest of enterprise. Arista’s customers include six of the largest cloud service providers based on annual revenues. In the third quarter of 2026, total revenues were $3.66 billion.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Arista Networks, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2016 would be worth $38,375.68, or a gain of 3,737.57%, as of November 13, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 250.78% and the price of gold increased 203.07% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ANET.

Arista reported impressive third-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Sustained investment in AI infrastructure and enterprise upgrades supports demand for its high-speed Ethernet solutions. Rising Etherlink adoption, a broader AI fabric portfolio and expanding campus networking offerings strengthen its long-term growth outlook. Its unified software platform and automation capabilities deepen customer engagement across cloud and enterprise networks. Consistent earnings growth, high returns on invested capital and substantial liquidity support innovation and supply expansion. However, pricing competition and rapid technology shifts could weigh on margins. High reliance on large cloud customers and growing inventory and purchase commitments add execution risks.

The stock has jumped 11.34% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 13 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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