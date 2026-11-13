H.B. Fuller CompanyFUL is accelerating its supply chain transformation initiative, Project Quantum Leap, announcing seven additional manufacturing site closures across North America and Europe. The initiative aims to streamline operations, improve manufacturing and distribution efficiency, and boost shareholder value through substantial cost savings.

The company has reduced its global manufacturing footprint from 82 sites at the end of 2024 to 64 at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and plans to bring the total down to 55 by 2030. Production from targeted facilities will be shifted to its new Aerospace Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Charlotte, NC, and its newly operational integrated facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

H.B. Fuller is also reorganizing its North American distribution network around six regional distribution centers, a move expected to reduce LTL shipping points by more than 80% and improve inventory management, working capital efficiency and customer service.

Project Quantum Leap is expected to deliver approximately $25 million in run-rate cost savings in 2026, with an additional $20-$25 million anticipated in 2027, contributing to a targeted $75 million in annual savings by 2030. Operating costs on transferred production volumes could decline by as much as 50%.

Meanwhile, capital spending is expected to fall below $25 million in 2027, following approximately $100 million through 2026. These efficiency measures, alongside lower maintenance capital requirements and improved energy intensity, should strengthen margins, cash generation and shareholder value over the long term.

FUL's shares have lost 13.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.7% growth.

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FUL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FUL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Reliance, Inc. RS, Element Solutions Inc. ESI and Worthington Steel, Inc. WS.

RS and ESI currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while WS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $26.54 per share, indicating an 86.1% year-over-year surge. RS shares have gained 60.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESI’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.85 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 24.2%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $4.07 per share. WSshares have gained 24% over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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