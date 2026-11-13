The telecommunications industry is undergoing a major transformation as the rapid adoption of AI, cloud computing, and data-intensive applications increases demand for advanced connectivity infrastructure. The expansion of 5G networks, rising broadband adoption and growing investments in AI infrastructure are creating new opportunities for companies across the telecom ecosystem. However, differences in business models, competitive positioning and financial performance could influence which companies are better positioned to capitalize on these trends.



T-Mobile US, Inc.TMUS and Nokia CorporationNOK are two prominent players benefiting from the evolving connectivity landscape. T-Mobile operates a nationwide wireless network and provides postpaid, prepaid and broadband services to consumers and businesses. Its extensive 5G infrastructure, spectrum assets and expanding fiber partnerships support its growth strategy. Nokia, meanwhile, supplies telecommunications equipment and networking technologies, including mobile networks, optical transport, IP routing and fixed broadband solutions. Let’s analyze in depth the competitive strengths and weaknesses of the companies to understand which of Nokia or T-Mobile is in a better position to maximize gains from the emerging opportunities.

The Case for T-Mobile

T-Mobile continues to strengthen its competitive position through its extensive 5G network and spectrum portfolio. Its network covers approximately 330 million people nationwide, while its mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum provides advantages in network capacity, coverage and speed.



The company is also advancing its 5G capabilities through 5G Advanced, AI-powered network optimization and its Kinetic Edge collaboration with AWS. These initiatives could improve network efficiency, enhance customer experience and create additional opportunities in enterprise connectivity.



Customer monetization is another important growth driver. T-Mobile continues to benefit from higher postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA), supported by premium rate plans, additional fee revenues and customer upgrades. In the third quarter of 2026, postpaid ARPA increased 4.2% year over year to $155.73. Postpaid service revenues climbed 9.3% to $16.27 billion, while total service revenues increased 6.2% to $19.38 billion. Although postpaid net account additions moderated to 274,000 from 396,000 in the prior-year quarter, the total postpaid account base expanded to approximately 34.97 million. Management expects around 1 million postpaid net account additions in 2026 and now anticipates postpaid ARPA growth of approximately 3.5%, compared with its earlier expectation of 2.5-3%.



Beyond its core wireless operations, T-Mobile is pursuing growth through fixed wireless access, fiber and enterprise services. The company remains ahead of the pace required to achieve its target of 15 million 5G broadband customers by 2030. Its fiber operations are also gaining traction, with approximately 20% penetration after 12 months and a long-term target of 3-4 million customers by 2030.



T-Mobile's financial performance further strengthens its investment proposition. In the third quarter of 2026, core adjusted EBITDA increased 10.8% year over year to $9.62 billion, while net income rose 27.3% to $3.46 billion. Adjusted free cash flow increased 5.3% to $5.07 billion, enabling the company to return approximately $3.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Management raised its 2026 core adjusted EBITDA guidance to $37.35-$37.45 billion and adjusted free cash flow outlook to $18.7-$18.8 billion.



The company faces stiff competition from other leading telecom giants, such as AT&T and Verizon. AT&T and Verizon are rapidly expanding their network infrastructure and undertaking a convergence strategy to drive customer acquisition. However, it seems that with robust network infrastructure and improving financial performance, T-Mobile will likely be able to hold its ground against stiff competition.

The Case for Nokia

Nokia is positioning itself to benefit from the increasing infrastructure requirements of AI and cloud computing. Its Network Infrastructure business has emerged as an important growth engine, particularly through Optical Networks and IP Networks. During the second quarter of 2026, AI and Cloud revenue more than doubled year over year, while related order intake reached €2.8 billion.



Management expects approximately half of these long-term orders to convert into revenue over the following 12 months, although quarterly order patterns are likely to remain uneven. The growing need for high-capacity optical connectivity and advanced IP routing solutions could provide Nokia with meaningful opportunities as hyperscalers expand their data-center infrastructure.



However, Nokia's growth opportunities need to be considered alongside its profitability and execution challenges. Despite stronger comparable earnings, restructuring expenses significantly affected reported results.



Free cash flow was negative €99 million, primarily due to working capital outflows, restructuring-related cash charges and capital expenditures. Although management expects free cash flow conversion of 55-75% of comparable operating profit for 2026, the recent cash outflow highlights the importance of improving working capital management and executing its restructuring initiatives.



The company also operates in highly competitive markets where technology differentiation, pricing and customer investment decisions influence growth. Nokia competes directly with EricssonERIC across radio access networks, mobile network infrastructure and 5G deployments, alongside Huawei, Samsung and ZTE. Competition from ERIC could make it harder for Nokia to secure new contracts while maintaining pricing discipline. Both companies are investing in next-generation mobile networking technologies, including AI-powered network solutions.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for TMUS & NOK?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for T-Mobile’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 3.87%, while that for EPS suggests a rise of 26.64%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending upward over the past 60 days.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nokia’s 2026 sales indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.8%, while that for EPS suggests a decrease of 19%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

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Price Performance & Valuation of TMUS & NOK

Over the past year, TMUS has declined 20.3% against NOK’s growth of 22.1%.

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T-Mobile looks more attractive than Nokia from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/earnings ratio, NOK’s shares currently trade at 17.92 forward earnings, higher than 12.8 for TMUS.

TMUS or NOK: Which is a Better Pick?

T-Mobile and Nokia carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both T-Mobile and Nokia are positioned to benefit from rising investments in next-generation connectivity and AI infrastructure. Nokia offers meaningful exposure to the expansion of optical and IP networking, supported by strong AI and cloud order intake. However, restructuring costs, negative free cash flow in the reported quarter, cyclical telecom spending and competitive pressures create uncertainties around the pace of its earnings improvement.



T-Mobile offers a comparatively stronger combination of network leadership, customer monetization and cash generation. Its expanding postpaid service revenues, growing ARPA and opportunities in fixed wireless and fiber provide multiple avenues for growth. The company also raised its 2026 profitability and free cash flow outlook following its third-quarter performance. Valuation also favors T-Mobile. Owing to these factors, TMUS is a better investment option at present.

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