Robinhood HOOD and Tradeweb TW are financial technology companies that facilitate electronic trading and capitalize on the digitalization of financial markets.



Robinhood primarily serves retail investors through its brokerage and cryptocurrency trading and other financial products through a mobile-first interface. On the other hand, Tradeweb focuses on institutional electronic trading, serving banks, asset managers, hedge funds, corporations and other large market participants across rates, credit, equities and money markets.



Both benefit from increasing trading activity and technology-driven financial services. Hence, for investors, the face-off is a comparison between HOOD’s high-growth, consumer-fintech model and TW’s more institutionally entrenched, volume-driven marketplace model.

HOOD: Expanding Customer Relationships Amid Mixed Q3 Results

Robinhood’s third-quarter net revenues increased 12% year over year to $1.42 billion. However, net income declined 14% to $476 million and earnings per share (EPS) fell 16% to 51 cents as unrealized investment losses weighed on it. Adjusted EPS decreased 3% to 60 cents.



Customer metrics were stronger. As of Sept. 30, 2026, funded customers grew 7% to 28.7 million, total platform assets rose 19% to $396 billion and quarterly net deposits reached $15.7 billion. Further, Gold subscribers climbed 34% year over year to 5.2 million. These gains offer a foundation for cross-selling and recurring subscription revenues.



The investment case rests on converting customer acquisition and asset inflows into lasting relationships. Retirement, subscriptions and broader financial services could deepen engagement, but expanding the ecosystem must translate into sustained earnings growth to strengthen the case for the stock.

Tradeweb: Institutional Activity Drives Q3 Profitable Growth

Tradeweb’s third-quarter revenues rose 14.9% year over year to $584.5 million, while average daily volume increased 22.4% to $3.2 trillion. International revenues grew 22.4% to $258.5 million.



Net income increased 6.8% to $224.9 million, and adjusted EPS climbed 17.2% to $1.02. Adjusted EBITDA reached $318.9 million, with a 54.5% margin versus 54.0% a year earlier.



Tradeweb’s appeal lies in the continued adoption of electronic execution across institutional markets. Greater participation can deepen liquidity and improve the platform’s usefulness, encouraging further adoption. Its quarterly results demonstrate that an established marketplace can still deliver meaningful growth, though transaction activity remains sensitive to market conditions.

HOOD vs. TW: Different Growth Drivers and Earnings Prospects

Robinhood’s transaction-based revenues rose 19% to $867 million in the third quarter. Options revenues grew 31% to $399 million and event-contract revenues surged sixfold to reach $173 million. However, cryptocurrency revenues fell 55% to $120 million, and net interest revenues declined 9% to $415 million. The divergent trends underscore the challenge of balancing newer growth engines against weaker established revenue streams.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOOD’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.10 per share, indicating 2.4% year-over-year growth. For 2027, the estimate is $2.98, implying a 41.8% jump. The projected acceleration is substantial, but it also raises the importance of execution. Fourth-quarter 2026 earnings estimates of 60 cents per share suggest a 9.1% year-over-year decline.

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Tradeweb’s rates revenues increased 18.2% to $324.5 million in the third quarter, while credit revenues rose 9.6% to $133 million. Its agreement to acquire Trumid Holdings LLC for approximately $1.97 billion, announced in October, is expected to broaden its credit franchise, while acquisition execution risk remains.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TW’s 2026 earnings is $4.04 per share, up 16.4% year over year. Earnings are expected to increase another 15.1% to $4.65 in 2027. Fourth-quarter 2026 earnings estimates of $1.02 per share imply 17.2% growth.

Compared with HOOD, TW’s earnings estimates point to a more uniform earnings growth trajectory across the two years. Hence, this gives Tradeweb an edge over Robinhood.

HOOD and TW: Risks That Could Shape the Investment Case

For Robinhood, dependence on retail engagement makes trading revenues vulnerable to shifts in investor sentiment. Crypto weakness could continue to offset gains elsewhere, while event contracts and other new products add regulatory and execution uncertainty. Moreover, credit expansion also requires careful underwriting and loss management, as strong customer inflows alone do not guarantee stronger profitability.



For Tradeweb, institutional trading volumes and revenue growth need not move in lockstep. A shift toward lower-fee products can limit monetization even when activity rises. Competition, technology spending and acquisition integration could also constrain returns. The company’s institutional focus offers a different risk profile, but does not eliminate sensitivity to trading cycles.

HOOD & TW: Price Performance & Valuation Analysis

This year, shares of Robinhood have slumped 28.1%, while Tradeweb is up 22.4%. In terms of investor sentiment, TW has the edge as the crypto slump continues to weigh on HOOD’s performance.

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On the valuation front, HOOD is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 7.94X. TW stock is currently trading at a 12-month trailing P/TB of 8.89X.

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Hence, Robinhood looks less expensive and offers faster consumer-facing growth potential.

Robinhood & Tradeweb Offer Distinct Growth Opportunities

Robinhood offers significant long-term growth potential, supported by rising customer assets, expanding Gold subscriptions and diversification into new financial products. Its relatively lower valuation also adds appeal. However, uneven earnings performance, cryptocurrency weakness and regulatory uncertainties remain concerns.



Tradeweb, meanwhile, benefits from strong institutional trading activity, consistent earnings growth and expanding market opportunities. Yet, its higher valuation, exposure to trading cycles and acquisition-related risks warrant caution.



Ultimately, both HOOD and TW present distinct investment opportunities. Robinhood's growth potential hinges on successful product diversification and sustained customer engagement, while Tradeweb's prospects depend on institutional trading demand and efficient execution. Investors should weigh their respective growth trajectories, valuations and risk profiles against their investment objectives before making a decision.



HOOD and TW currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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