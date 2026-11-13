Sticky inflation, a potentially tighter monetary policy, geopolitical risks and growing questions over AI valuations are clouding the market outlook, encouraging investors to rethink their equity positioning.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.4% month over month in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as reported by CNBC. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3%, above economists' expectations of 0.2%. This has reinforced concerns that the Fed may raise interest rates in December, with further increases possible in early 2027.

Market volatility adds to these concerns. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) gained about 5% in the latest trading session, rising 20% over the past month and 26% year to date.

Time for Dividend Investing?

With inflation, interest-rate uncertainty and geopolitical risks weighing on sentiment, investors may consider reviewing their asset allocation and risk exposure. With market volatility picking up, investors may want to look beyond high-growth stocks and explore other areas of the market.

In a volatile scenario, dividend ETFs normally come to the rescue. The hunt for dividends in the equity market never stops, no matter how it behaves. After all, who doesn’t like a steady stream of current income along with capital gains?

And if investors are mired in a web of equity market uncertainty, global growth worries and geopolitical crises, the lure of dividend investing increases further. Investors should note that not all dividend stocks serve the same purpose.

While the high-yield ones are known for offering hefty current income, stocks with dividend growth point to quality investing — a prerequisite to making money in a volatile environment.

Dividend ETFs Hitting a 52-Week High

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few dividend ETFs that have been hovering around a 52-week high.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETFLVHI

The underlying Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Hedged Index composes of equity securities of developed markets outside the United States with relatively high yield and low price and earnings volatility. The fund charges 40 bps and yields 4.48% annually.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF SharesVYM

The underlying FTSE High Dividend Yield Index which is consists of common stocks of companies that pay dividends that generally are higher than average. The fund charges 4 bps and yields 2.23% annually.

Franklin Dividend Growth ETFFRIZ

The fund invests in a high conviction portfolio of 30-50 companies across the entire market-cap spectrum and a variety of industries and sectors. The fund is focused on bottom-up dividend growth investing. The fund charges 49 bps and yields 0.93% annually.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF SharesVIG

The underlying S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index consists of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time. The fund charges 4 bps and yields 1.45% annually.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETFTDVG

This Dividend Growth ETF typically invests in undervalued companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends. The fund charges 50 bps and yields 0.95% annually.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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