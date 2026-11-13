There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Pioneer International Value Y (INVYX). INVYX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.13%.

Invesco Value Opportunities R (VVORX): 1.25% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. VVORX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. VVORX, with annual returns of 16.53% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth A (BMCAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. BMCAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. BMCAX has an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.56%, and annual returns of 11.42% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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