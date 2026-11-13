GE Vernova Stock Surges 47.2% in a Year: Worth Investing Now?

GE Vernova Inc.’s GEV shares have risen 47.2% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry’s decline of 12.5%. GE Vernova benefits from growing electricity demand, better-priced turbine contracts and investment in aging power grids.



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Other alternative energy stocks, such as Crescent Energy CompanyCRGY and Constellation Energy Corporation CEG, have shown mixed performance. Shares of Crescent Energy have risen 31.4%, while those of Constellation Energy have lost 16% over the same period.



Considering GE Vernova’s outperformance, investors might be left wondering if this is a good time to add GEV stock to their portfolio. Let's examine the factors that contributed to the share price gain and assess the stock's investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Factors Acting in Favor of GEV

On Nov. 10, 2026, GE Vernova announced a $34.5 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Shreveport, LA, to increase production capacity and meet growing demand for large power transformers. The expansion will include new manufacturing equipment, process improvements and infrastructure upgrades, with the facility expected to reach full production capacity by 2028. This investment will benefit GE Vernova by strengthening its ability to meet rising demand for grid equipment as electricity consumption increases and utilities modernize their power infrastructure.



GE Vernova also announced significant advancements in its hydrogen-ready aeroderivative gas turbine technology, achieving two testing milestones at its new hydrogen testing facility in Greenville, SC. The company validated its LM2500XPRESS gas turbine package for operation with fuel blends containing up to 50% hydrogen and successfully tested the LM6000VELOX turbine to demonstrate its ability to operate on 100% hydrogen. GEV has also surpassed 11 million operating hours using hydrogen and hydrogen-blended fuels across its global gas turbine fleet. These developments could benefit the company by strengthening its position in the emerging hydrogen-powered electricity generation market.



GE Vernova's third-quarter orders increased 96% organically to approximately $29.3 billion, driven primarily by strong demand for Power equipment and continued strength in services. Its total backlog increased $20 billion sequentially to $197 billion, providing greater revenue visibility over the coming years.



The Gas Power equipment backlog and slot reservation agreements also increased from 116 GW to 122 GW, with management expecting this figure to reach at least 130 GW by the end of 2026. The growing backlog highlights sustained demand for gas-fired power generation equipment and related services as electricity consumption rises globally.



In October 2026, GE Vernova's board of directors doubled its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion from $10 billion. The increased authorization reflects management's confidence in the company's financial performance and future cash generation.

Key Challenges for GEV

Offshore wind contracts expose GE Vernova to costs that persist until complex projects are completed. The Wind segment reported losses in 2023, 2024 and 2025, reflecting persistent challenges, including offshore project delays and contract-related charges. Installation progress and lower offshore project costs helped the segment turn profitable in the third quarter of 2026, but this improvement does not establish a completed turnaround. Management still expects offshore execution in the North Sea to extend through 2027.

GEV Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 79.48% year over year. GEV’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 19.04%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crescent Energy’s 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 30.56% year over year. The bottom-line estimate for Constellation Energy implies an improvement of 29.8% year over year. CEG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.77%.

GEV’s Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 80.83%.

GEV’s Return on Equity Higher Than the Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 46.5% is higher than the industry average of 8.3%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.

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GEV Stock Trades at a Premium

GE Vernova is currently trading at 30.56X, a premium compared to its industry’s 20.38X on a forward 12-month P/E basis.

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What Should Investors Do Now?

GE Vernova is expanding transformer production and advancing hydrogen-ready turbines to capitalize on rising electricity demand and grid modernization. Strong orders and a growing backlog highlight sustained business demand, while increased share repurchases reflect management's confidence in future growth and cash generation.



Given its current price performance, solid earnings growth and strong ROE, investors should consider adding GEV stock to their portfolios right now. GEV currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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