Can LUNR Convert Its Record Backlog Into Sustained Growth?

Intuitive Machines, Inc.’s LUNR third-quarter 2026 results highlight the company's progress in expanding its contract pipeline and strengthening its financial performance. The company reported record quarterly revenues of $269 million, driven by execution across satellite production, lunar delivery, lunar data services and ground communication networks.



One of the biggest developments was the expansion of its contracted backlog to a record $1.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, up approximately $1.7 billion from year-end 2025. The increase reflects strong contract activity, including new awards and acquired backlog. During the quarter, the company booked $450 million in new awards and acquired backlog, primarily driven by the Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 (AMDT3) constellation, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory EAGLE-VSWIR program and two IM 300 series platforms for a national security space application.



The growing backlog provides Intuitive Machines with greater visibility into future revenues. Its contract pipeline is also supported by opportunities across different space applications. The company was selected as a vendor for NASA's next-generation Commercial Lunar Payload Services 2 (CLPS 2) contract, a $10 billion program with an additional $5 billion option. The program is designed to support more capable lunar cargo missions and future Moon Base infrastructure requirements, including transportation, mobility, power, habitats and logistics.



Management expects full-year 2026 revenues of $920-$950 million and positive adjusted EBITDA. The focus remains on scaling execution, repeatable production and reliable customer delivery. However, converting a large backlog into recognized revenues will depend on timely program execution, production capacity and mission schedules. The company also reported a third-quarter GAAP net loss, highlighting that sustained operating profitability remains an important milestone.

Space Companies Expanding Their Contract Pipelines

Several other aerospace and defense companies are also building businesses around growing demand for space infrastructure and government programs:



Rocket Lab CorporationRKLB is expanding beyond launch services into spacecraft manufacturing, satellite components and space systems, positioning itself to participate in a wider range of commercial and government space programs.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS continues to develop defense technologies, satellite communications and space-related capabilities, providing exposure to growing national security and government spending opportunities.

LUNR Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a decrease of 59.52% year over year, while that for 2027 EPS suggests an increase of 54.53%.

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LUNR Stock Trades at a Premium

In terms of valuation, LUNR’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 2.65X, a premium to the industry’s average of 2.20X.

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LUNR Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have risen 52.2% against the industry’s 12.4% decline.

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LUNR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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