Will the US Blue Wave Wash Out Semiconductors? Judging Through the ETF Lens

The broader market rallied sharply the morning after Democrats secured control of Congress last week. As investors welcomed divided government and the prospect of fiscal restraint, equities traded firmly in the green, pushing up all three major U.S. stock indices by more than 1% on Nov. 4, 2026.

Semiconductors, however, did not join the party. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slipped 3.1% on the day the results were announced, followed by a plunge of more than 12% the next day, marking its steepest single-day decline since the March 2020 pandemic crash.

The sharp sell-off reflected investor concerns that a Democratic-controlled Congress could impose restrictions on rapid AI data-center expansion, potentially weakening a key demand driver for the industry.

However, mistaking political noise for structural ruin can be a costly error. With structural demand for semiconductors remaining intact, investors could look beyond concerns surrounding the Blue Wave and view the recent sell-off as an opportunity to buy quality chip stocks at lower valuations.

But betting on a single chip giant calls for idiosyncratic risk, which can sometimes be totally unpredictable, a classic example of which is NVIDIA’s NVDA recent volatility. Against this backdrop, investors seeking diversified exposure to the semiconductor industry may consider semiconductor-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rather than investing in individual stocks.

Yet, an ETF is only as strong as the sector behind it. To confirm the long-term viability of the chip market, an investor must first examine whether the industry's fundamentals are strong enough to outweigh the short-term regulatory pressure of a Democratic Congress.

Blue Wave vs Chip Boom

The political headwind is real but narrow. Democratic victories in states like Texas — home to one-third of America’s AI data center capacity and hundreds of planned projects — raise legitimate questions about permitting delays and local moratoriums.

However, a change in congressional leadership is unlikely to resolve the underlying supply shortage in the memory chip market. Following the basic demand-supply theory, prices of memory chips have remained at an all-time high, a trend we are still witnessing after Democrats took over Congress. According to the morning session update (as of Nov. 13, 2026) from DRAMeXchange, the benchmark DRAM chip price sits at $60.23, which is roughly six times, or 484%, higher than the year-ago level.

On the other hand, a large number of deals involving major semiconductor players are already signed. Long-term agreements between major chipmakers and hyperscalers secure production capacity for several years. For instance, Samsung has secured long-term agreements with 10 major customers and is actively negotiating with 10 more. The company indicated that growing demand for long-term contracts puts it on track to commit 60% to 70% of its total production capacity to such agreements by 2030.

On the other hand, SanDisk, one of the world's top pure-play flash memory (NAND) manufacturers, has locked 50% of its 2027-bit output under multi-year contracts.

It is highly unlikely that these legally binding, multi-billion-dollar deals will simply wipe away overnight just because Democrats are now in charge of Congress. Because these long-term agreements are backed by non-refundable upfront deposits and strict floor-price commitments, hyperscalers cannot walk away without severe financial penalties, nor can a Democratic-led Congress easily pass sweeping federal restrictions over a presidential veto, as promised by Trump.

Instead, what one might expect is a delay in the completion of these projects as a result of new regulatory impediments — most notably permitting freezes, zoning bans, and utility rate hikes driven by newly elected state governors.

Semiconductor ETFs to Buy

Considering the aforementioned discussion, investors with strong conviction in the growth trajectory of the semiconductor industry can add the following ETFs to their portfolios:

iShares Semiconductor ETFSOXX

This fund, with net assets worth $44.74 billion, offers exposure to companies across the semiconductor value chain, including those driving innovation in AI and benefiting from capital investments in digital infrastructure. Advanced Micro DevicesAMD enjoys the first spot in this fund, holding 10.23% of its assets.

SOXX has surged 54.4% year to date and charges 33 basis points (bps) in fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and traded at a good volume of 52.10 million shares in the last trading session.

First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETFFTXL

This fund, with net assets worth $1.04 billion, offers exposure to 37 U.S. semiconductor companies. Qualcomm enjoys the first spot in this fund, holding 8.73% of its assets.

FTXL has soared 61% year to date and charges 60 basis points (bps) in fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 and traded at a volume of 0.14 million shares in the last trading session.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETFSOXQ

This fund, with a market value worth $2.84 billion, includes 31 companies engaged in the semiconductor business. NVDA holds the first spot in this fund, with 10.32% of its assets.

SOXQ has rallied 48.3% year to date and charges 19 bps in fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 and traded at a good volume of 2.48 million shares in the last trading session.

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETFSHOC

This fund, with net assets worth $202.4 million, offers exposure to U.S.-listed semiconductor sector. NVDA holds the first spot in this fund, with 19.50% of its assets.

SHOC has rallied 32.3% year to date and charges 40 bps in fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 and traded at a volume of 0.03 million shares in the last trading session.

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