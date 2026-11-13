Can Twilio Convert Rising AI Demand Into Lasting Revenue Growth?

Twilio Inc.TWLO is seeing growing demand for its AI-powered communications products as businesses increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) to automate customer interactions. Products such as Conversation Relay, Conversational Intelligence and Branded Calling are helping the company capitalize on this trend.

The third-quarter 2026 results highlight this opportunity. Revenues increased 20% year over year to $1.56 billion, while organic revenue growth, excluding incremental U.S. carrier fees and acquisition-related revenue, was 16%. Voice revenues grew more than 20%, driven by AI-native customers and increased adoption of software add-ons. Software add-on revenues climbed 25%, while the self-service channel expanded more than 30%.

Customer wins also indicate that AI adoption is gaining traction. In the third quarter, Twilio signed an eight-figure Conversations deal with a health insurer that is using Conversation Relay to deploy a voice AI agent and enable real-time transcription. Moreover, its dollar-based net expansion rate reached 114%, indicating that existing customers are spending more on its platform.

However, sustaining this momentum could be challenging. Twilio expects fourth-quarter organic revenue growth of 11-12%, below the third quarter's 16%. This suggests that AI adoption is yet to translate into consistently stronger growth across its business.

Management expects organic revenue growth of at least 10% in 2027. Twilio’s established infrastructure and broad product portfolio provide a solid foundation, while increasing AI adoption could support sustainable long-term revenue growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 19.7% and 11.9%, respectively.

How Do Rivals Challenge Twilio in AI Communications?

Bandwidth Inc.BAND is a strong competitor in cloud communications and identity verification. Its Trust portfolio includes Identity Authentication, Identity Defense and Identity Presentation, helping businesses verify callers and protect their brands against spoofing. In the third quarter of 2026, revenues jumped 22% year over year to a record $234 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 43% to $35 million.

Bandwidth’s growing focus on AI-driven communications and identity protection could challenge Twilio's expansion plans. The company is increasingly positioned as infrastructure for AI-driven enterprise communications, with its Maestro orchestration platform enabling the integration of voice AI into real-time workflows. In June 2026, Bandwidth launches Bandwidth Build, which enables AI agents and developers to autonomously deploy communications services and build AI-powered voice applications.

RingCentral, Inc.RNG is another competitor through its AI-powered customer engagement platform. Its Agentic Voice AI portfolio helps businesses automate customer interactions.

In the third quarter of 2026, RingCentral's paid AI products generated more than $400 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), representing approximately 15% of total ARR and doubling year over year. Total revenues increased 5.9% to $676 million. Its growing AI adoption highlights the competition Twilio faces in monetizing AI-powered customer engagement.

Twilio’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Twilio shares have jumped 49.2% year to date, while the Zacks Internet – Software industry declined 2.4%.

Twilio YTD Price Return Performance

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, TWLO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, significantly above the industry’s average of 26.91.

Twilio Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio

Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Twilio’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 25.2% and 11.5%, respectively. Estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings have been revised upward in the past 30 days.

Twilio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research