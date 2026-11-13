Macy's Extends Its AI Shopping Assistant From Online to In-Store Teams

Macy’s Inc.M has extended Ask Macy’s, its AI-powered shopping assistant, to store associates. Originally introduced online to help shoppers discover products through conversation, the tool now gives associates another way to help customers narrow their choices. The rollout supports Macy’s Bold New Chapter strategy, which links improvements to its digital shopping experience with investments in stores and merchandising.



Digital accounted for 31% of companywide net sales in fiscal second-quarter 2026 and contributed to comparable sales growth at the Macy’s nameplate. Management pointed to an improved brand assortment and a stronger fashion focus, while noting continued marketplace growth. Comparable sales rose 1.1% at the Macy’s nameplate and 1.9% at Reimagine 200 locations.



Management reported stronger engagement and better results on basket size and conversion among customers who used the assistant, without quantifying the gains. Bloomingdale’s also launched its own online shopping assistant during the quarter as it expanded its luxury assortment with labels including Ulla Johnson and Proenza Schouler. Bloomingdale’s comparable sales rose 11.3%.



Macy’s is also using AI behind the scenes. The company moved its AI forecasting tool beyond the pilot stage to help allocate inventory to stores and improve product availability. In fulfillment, units processed per hour rose 7% year over year across its direct-to-consumer and store replenishment network, while the average time from order placement to shipment fell 6.7%.



Macy’s raised its fiscal 2026 outlook following the quarter, projecting net sales of $21.68 billion to $21.83 billion, comparable sales growth of 1% to 1.5%, and adjusted earnings of $2.15 to $2.35 per share. Alongside planned investments in Reimagine stores and its luxury nameplates, the expansion of Ask Macy’s gives the retailer another way to build on its digital progress and make shopping more consistent across channels.

Macy’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Macy’s have risen 32.9% over the past six months against the industry’s 33.1% decline.

From a valuation standpoint, Macy’s is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.29, slightly above from the industry average of 0.27. M has a Value Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Macy’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies flat year-over-year growth, while the fiscal 2027 estimate points to a 4.9% increase. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward by two cents each over the past 30 days.

Macy’s currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ, Target CorporationTGT and Dollar General CorporationDG.



BJ’s Wholesale emphasizes value through a curated assortment of groceries, fresh foods, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services, supported by digital capabilities and member-focused promotions. The company also holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ’s Wholesale’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 6.8% and 11.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.8%.



Target offers guests fashionable, differentiated merchandise and everyday essentials at discounted prices. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 39.1% and 5.1%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TGT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.5%.



Dollar General is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General's current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 15.9% and 4.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.1%.

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