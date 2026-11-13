Launched on 02/23/2007, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Wisdomtree. EES has been able to amass assets over $683.35 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. EES seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Index before fees and expenses.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for EES are 0.38%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.17%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 25% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Venture Global Inc-cl A (VG) accounts for about 1.36% of the fund's total assets, followed by Ringcentral Inc-class A (RNG) and Organon & Co (OGN).

EES's top 10 holdings account for about 8.03% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 16.99% so far this year and it's up approximately 20.11% in the last one year (as of 11/13/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $52.68 and $69.88

The fund has a beta of 1.04 and standard deviation of 19.86% for the trailing three-year period, which makes EES a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 863 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) tracks Russell 2000 Value Index and the Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $13.98 billion in assets, Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has $37.49 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBR changes 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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