Should First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap ETF (FDM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap ETF (FDM), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on September 27, 2005.

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $268.48 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.

Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.6%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.5%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector -- about 61.4% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Pagerduty, Inc. (PD) accounts for about 1.96% of total assets, followed by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) and Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF).

The top 10 holdings account for about 14.06% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

FDM seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones Select Microcap Index before fees and expenses. The Dow Jones Select Microcap Index represents microcap stocks that are comparatively liquid and have strong fundamentals relative to the microcap segment as a whole.

The ETF has added roughly 15.25% so far this year and is up about 23.23% in the last one year (as of 11/10/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $73.21 and $95.69.

The ETF has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 20.37% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 136 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FDM is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (VB) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has $79.96 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $107.03 billion. VB has an expense ratio of 0.03% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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