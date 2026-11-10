Should Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) was launched on November 28, 2023, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $483.41 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Growth

Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.12%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.43%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector -- about 48.1% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) accounts for about 13.33% of total assets, followed by Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Apple Inc. (AAPL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 50.28% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

GGUS seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 1000 GROWTH 40 ACT DLY CAPPED ID before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Growth 40 Act Daily Capped Index measures the performance of the large and mid-capitalization growth segment of U.S. equity issuers, with a capping methodology.

The ETF has lost about 1.37% so far this year and is down about 0.45% in the last one year (as of 11/10/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $55.94 and $70.36.

The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 19.32% for the trailing three-year period. With about 369 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, GGUS is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) track a similar index. While Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF has $219.93 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $461.56 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.03% and QQQ charges 0.18%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research