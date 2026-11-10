Is First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FEX) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FEX) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $1.59 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. FEX is managed by First Trust Advisors. Before fees and expenses, FEX seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Core Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.57% for FEX, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.01%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 17.3% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Accenture Plc (ACN) accounts for about 0.73% of the fund's total assets, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 6.18% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF has gained about 16.33% so far, and it's up approximately 19.03% over the last 12 months (as of 11/10/2026). FEX has traded between $111.80 $142.44 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.94 and standard deviation of 14.51% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FEX a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 377 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares (VOO) tracks S&P 500 Index. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $874.3 billion in assets, Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares has $1044.32 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VOO changes 0.03%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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