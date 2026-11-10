Should Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on March 1, 2006.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.79 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.07%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector -- about 20.9% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Centene Corp (CNC) accounts for about 2.66% of total assets, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) and Humana Inc (HUM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 22.09% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RPV seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P 500 Index.

The ETF has added roughly 20.23% so far this year and is up about 25.22% in the last one year (as of 11/10/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $97.00 and $123.64.

The ETF has a beta of 0.83 and standard deviation of 14.73% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 123 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RPV is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $121.46 billion in assets, Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF has $195.79 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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