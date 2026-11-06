Epam (EPAM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2026, Epam (EPAM) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.51, compared to $3.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.41, the EPS surprise was +2.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Headcount : 63,650 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63,022.

: 63,650 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63,022. Delivery professionals : 57,350 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 56,908.

: 57,350 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 56,908. Revenues by Customer Location- Americas : $809.86 million compared to the $831.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $809.86 million compared to the $831.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Revenues by Customer Location- APAC : $28.79 million versus $27.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

: $28.79 million versus $27.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Revenues by Customer Location- EMEA : $587.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $550.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $587.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $550.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Financial Services : $383.97 million compared to the $348.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.

: $383.97 million compared to the $348.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Software & Hi-Tech : $199.32 million versus $213.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.

: $199.32 million versus $213.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Life Sciences & Healthcare : $175.02 million versus $162.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

: $175.02 million versus $162.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Emerging Verticals : $240.44 million compared to the $242.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.

: $240.44 million compared to the $242.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel : $269.25 million versus $280.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.

: $269.25 million versus $280.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change. Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material : $1.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $1.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price: $315.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $238.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

Here is how Epam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Epam here>>>

Shares of Epam have returned +26.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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