TransMedics (TMDX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2026, TransMedics (TMDX) reported revenue of $203.01 million, up 41.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.81 million, representing a surprise of +11.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +88.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

OCS transplant revenue- United States- Total : $185.96 million compared to the $176.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year.

: $185.96 million compared to the $176.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year. OCS transplant revenue- United States- Lung total revenue : $1.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.18 million.

: $1.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.18 million. OCS transplant revenue- United States- Heart total revenue : $33.35 million versus $30.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $33.35 million versus $30.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. OCS transplant revenue- United States- Liver total revenue : $150.22 million compared to the $142.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $150.22 million compared to the $142.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. OCS transplant revenue- All other countries- Total : $6.59 million compared to the $4.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +81.6% year over year.

: $6.59 million compared to the $4.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +81.6% year over year. OCS transplant revenue- All other countries- Lung total revenue : $1.12 million versus $0.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.12 million versus $0.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. OCS transplant revenue- All other countries- Heart total revenue : $5.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.13 million.

: $5.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.13 million. OCS transplant revenue- All other countries- Liver total revenue : $0.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.17 million.

: $0.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.17 million. Revenue- Service : $89.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.6%.

: $89.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.6%. Revenue- Net Product: $113.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.4%.

Here is how TransMedics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for TransMedics here>>>

Shares of TransMedics have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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