Reinsurance Group (RGA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2026, Reinsurance Group (RGA) reported revenue of $7.64 billion, up 23.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.49, compared to $6.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.62 billion, representing a surprise of +15.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.98.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Loss ratio - U.S. and Latin America Traditional segment : 90.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.2%.

: 90.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.2%. Policy acquisition costs and other insurance expenses as a percentage of net premiums - U.S. and Latin America Traditional segment : 11.1% compared to the 11.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.1% compared to the 11.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Other operating expenses as a percentage of net premiums - U.S. and Latin America Traditional segment : 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Other operating expenses as a percentage of net premiums - Canada Traditional segment : 3.5% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.5% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Segment Revenues- U.S. and Latin America Financial Solutions : $1.9 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.9 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total Segment Revenues- Asia Pacific : $1.63 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Investment related gains, net- Asia Pacific Financial Solutions : $17 million versus $11.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $17 million versus $11.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Investment related gains, net- Corporate and Other : $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.33 million.

: $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.33 million. Revenues- Net investment income : $1.93 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.1%.

: $1.93 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.1%. Revenues- Net premiums : $5.35 billion versus $4.6 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.1% change.

: $5.35 billion versus $4.6 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.1% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $349 million versus $378.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.

: $349 million versus $378.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change. Revenues- Investment related gains (losses), net: $-85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -753.9%.

Here is how Reinsurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Reinsurance Group here>>>

Shares of Reinsurance Group have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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