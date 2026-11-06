Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2026, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported revenue of $1.57 billion, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was -8.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants : 4.3% versus 5.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4.3% versus 5.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales growth - Franchise-owned restaurants : 4.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

: 4.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.6%. Number of restaurants opened - Total : 8 versus 9 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8 versus 9 estimated by three analysts on average. Store weeks - Company restaurants : 9,541 versus 9,557 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9,541 versus 9,557 estimated by three analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total : 103 versus 103 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 103 versus 103 estimated by three analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Company - Total : 737 versus 738 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 737 versus 738 estimated by three analysts on average. Restaurants at the end - Total : 840 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 841.

: 840 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 841. Number of restaurants opened - Company : 5 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.

: 5 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6. Number of restaurants opened - Franchise : 3 versus 3 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3 versus 3 estimated by three analysts on average. Store weeks - Franchise restaurants : 1,224 compared to the 1,313 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,224 compared to the 1,313 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees : $7.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

: $7.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%. Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Roadhouse here>>>

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +20.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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