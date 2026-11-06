Devon Energy (DVN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2026, Devon Energy (DVN) reported revenue of $6.86 billion, up 58.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was +14.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Production - Natural gas liquids - Total : 382 millions of barrels of oil versus 373.02 millions of barrels of oil estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 382 millions of barrels of oil versus 373.02 millions of barrels of oil estimated by nine analysts on average. Production - Gas - Total : 4400 millions of cubic feet versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 4503.21 millions of cubic feet.

: 4400 millions of cubic feet versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 4503.21 millions of cubic feet. Production - Oil - Total : 553 millions of barrels of oil versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 557.24 millions of barrels of oil.

: 553 millions of barrels of oil versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 557.24 millions of barrels of oil. Production - Total oil equivalent per day : 1668 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 1682.14 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 1668 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 1682.14 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on nine analysts. Realized Prices - Oil (Realized price without hedges) : $84.69 versus $81.09 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $84.69 versus $81.09 estimated by four analysts on average. Realized Prices - Natural gas liquids (Realized price, including cash settlements) : $23.81 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.78.

: $23.81 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.78. Realized Prices - Gas (Realized price, including cash settlements) : $2.16 compared to the $1.94 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.16 compared to the $1.94 average estimate based on four analysts. Realized Prices - Oil (Realized price, including cash settlements) : $79.54 versus $76.93 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $79.54 versus $76.93 estimated by four analysts on average. Realized Prices - Natural gas liquids (Realized price without hedges) : $23.81 versus $22.55 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $23.81 versus $22.55 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues : $1.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%.

: $1.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL sales : $5.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +111.4%.

: $5.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +111.4%. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL derivatives: $-914 million compared to the $-58.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1242.5% year over year.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Devon Energy here>>>

Shares of Devon Energy have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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