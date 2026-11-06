ViaSat (VSAT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2026, ViaSat (VSAT) reported revenue of $1.18 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.32, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Product revenues : $359.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $365.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $359.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $365.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenue- Service revenues : $820.6 million versus $835.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

: $820.6 million versus $835.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change. Revenue- Communication Services : $814.53 million compared to the $840.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

: $814.53 million compared to the $840.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Revenue- Defense and Advanced Technologies : $365.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $362.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.

: $365.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $362.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%. Revenue- Communication services- Maritime services : $108.66 million compared to the $111.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.

: $108.66 million compared to the $111.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year. Revenue- Communication services- Fixed services and other services : $120.53 million versus $125 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change.

: $120.53 million versus $125 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change. Revenue- Communication services- Total services : $758.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $772.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $758.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $772.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Revenue- Communication services- Total products : $56.39 million compared to the $61.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year.

: $56.39 million compared to the $61.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year. Revenue- Defense and advanced technologies- Total services : $62.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

: $62.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%. Revenue- Communication services- Government satcom services : $203.1 million versus $210.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $203.1 million versus $210.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Revenue- Defense and advanced technologies- Space and mission systems products : $81.31 million compared to the $95.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $81.31 million compared to the $95.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Revenue- Defense and advanced technologies- Tactical networking products: $96.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%.

Here is how ViaSat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ViaSat here>>>

Shares of ViaSat have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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