Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wynn (WYNN) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2026, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, down 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -43.1%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Las Vegas Operations - Slot machine win : $119.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $123.1 million.

: $119.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $123.1 million. Encore Boston Harbor - Slot machine win : $102.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $112.16 million.

: $102.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $112.16 million. Las Vegas Operations - Table drop : $592.93 million versus $679.51 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $592.93 million versus $679.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Las Vegas Operations - Table games win : $112.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $157.81 million.

: $112.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $157.81 million. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations : $575.15 million versus $605.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.

: $575.15 million versus $605.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change. Operating revenues- Macau Operations : $919.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $962.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

: $919.2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $962.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor : $194.7 million versus $208.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.

: $194.7 million versus $208.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Operating revenues- Wynn Macau : $335.43 million versus $345.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.

: $335.43 million versus $345.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change. Operating revenues- Wynn Palace : $583.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $613.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

: $583.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $613.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations- Rooms : $181.83 million compared to the $181.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

: $181.83 million compared to the $181.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations- Food and beverage : $193.98 million versus $190.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $193.98 million versus $190.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations- Entertainment, retail and other: $75.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wynn here>>>

Shares of Wynn have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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