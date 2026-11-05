Compared to Estimates, BlackLine (BL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2026, BlackLine (BL) reported revenue of $193.4 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.14 million, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Billings : $170.9 million versus $175.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $170.9 million versus $175.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total customers : 4,316 compared to the 4,265 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,316 compared to the 4,265 average estimate based on two analysts. Retention Rate : 103% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 104%.

: 103% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 104%. Revenues- Professional services : $10.27 million versus $10.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $10.27 million versus $10.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Revenues- Subscription and support : $183.13 million compared to the $183.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $183.13 million compared to the $183.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Gross profit- Professional services : $2.26 million compared to the $2.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.26 million compared to the $2.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross profit- Subscription and support: $144.23 million versus $146 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how BlackLine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BlackLine here>>>

Shares of BlackLine have returned +21.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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