Outfront Media (OUT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Outfront Media (OUT) reported $511.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509.1 million, representing a surprise of +0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Billboard : $373.7 million versus $369.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $373.7 million versus $369.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Revenues- Other : $2.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%.

: $2.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Revenues- Transit : $135.3 million versus $135.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.

: $135.3 million versus $135.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $0.36 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.33.

: $0.36 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.33. Adjusted OIBDA- Other : $0.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.24 million.

: $0.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.24 million. Adjusted OIBDA- Corporate : $-23.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-20.87 million.

: $-23.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-20.87 million. Adjusted OIBDA- Billboard : $139.5 million versus $143.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $139.5 million versus $143.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted OIBDA- Transit: $28.9 million versus $27.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Outfront Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Outfront Media here>>>

Shares of Outfront Media have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research