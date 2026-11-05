Skyward (SKWD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) reported $455.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 19%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $507.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +4.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Expense ratio : 28.2% versus 28.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 28.2% versus 28.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Loss ratio : 61.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62.6%.

: 61.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62.6%. Combined ratio : 89.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 90.9%.

: 89.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 90.9%. Revenues- Net earned premiums : $406.86 million compared to the $454.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.

: $406.86 million compared to the $454.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year. Revenues- Commission and fee income : $3.12 million compared to the $2.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.8% year over year.

: $3.12 million compared to the $2.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.8% year over year. Revenues- Underwriting fee income: $11 million versus $13.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Skyward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Skyward here>>>

Shares of Skyward have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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