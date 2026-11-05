Apple, Alphabet, and Meta: 3 Big Takeaways from Recent Earnings

The Q3 earnings cycle has brought several notable releases from the Magnificent 7 group, with Apple AAPL, Alphabet GOOGL, and Meta Platforms META all posting strong revenue growth and several impressive quarterly records.

Apple Posts Record Results

Apple delivered a strong fiscal Q4 release, with total revenue climbing 12% YoY to a September quarter record of $114.5 billion. Earnings similarly reflected positivity, with EPS of $2.10 growing 14% from the same period last year.

iPhone revenue also reached a September quarter record, with Services revenue reaching a new all-time high. The strong results helped Apple finish its fiscal year with record annual revenue of nearly $479 billion.

Importantly, the company's installed base of active devices also reached another all-time high, providing a favorable backdrop for continued Services growth.

Alphabet Sees Explosive Cloud Growth

Alphabet's latest release was highlighted by explosive Google Cloud results, with segment revenue soaring 103% YoY to $30.7 billion. Demand for AI infrastructure and enterprise AI solutions continues to fuel the growth, with Cloud operating income also climbing significantly to $11.1 billion.

The broader business remained rock-solid as well, with total sales increasing 25% YoY to $127.6 billion. Google Search revenue climbed 12%, with AI-related enhancements helping drive stronger search activity.

The results help reinforce the idea that Alphabet is benefiting from AI across multiple areas of its business, rather than just through its Cloud offerings.

Meta's Advertising Momentum Remains Strong

Meta's core advertising business continues to shine, with total revenue climbing 26% YoY to $64.6 billion. Ad impressions increased 10% from the same period last year, while the average price per ad jumped 14%.

The results reflect continued healthy advertiser demand, with AI-driven improvements to recommendations and advertising efficiency also providing a nice boost. Still, spending remains a major focus, with Meta forecasting $135-$145 billion in capital expenditures for 2026.

Bottom Line

The latest releases from Apple AAPL, Alphabet GOOGL, and Meta Platforms META were largely positive from a growth standing.

AI remains a major driving force behind the results, particularly for Alphabet's Cloud business and Meta's advertising operations. And with Apple continuing to post records across its core offerings, the broader growth picture for these technology giants remains constructive.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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