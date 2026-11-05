Dentsply (XRAY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2026, Dentsply International (XRAY) reported revenue of $836 million, down 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $855.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was -3.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net sales- Americas : $319 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $314.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

: $319 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $314.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Net sales- EMEA : $397 million versus $406.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $397 million versus $406.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Net sales- APAC : $120 million compared to the $87.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $120 million compared to the $87.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions : $343 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $339.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

: $343 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $339.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $171 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $184 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

: $171 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $184 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%. Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions : $230 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $246.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.2%.

: $230 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $246.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.2%. Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare : $92 million compared to the $84.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

: $92 million compared to the $84.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions- Implants & Prosthetics : $132 million compared to the $146.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

: $132 million compared to the $146.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year. Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions- CAD/CAM : $93 million versus $105 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.2% change.

: $93 million versus $105 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.2% change. Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions- Equipment & Instruments : $137 million compared to the $141.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.

: $137 million compared to the $141.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions- Orthodontics : $39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.4%.

: $39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.4%. Adjusted Operating Income- Connected Technology Solutions: $-3 million compared to the $12.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Dentsply here>>>

Shares of Dentsply have returned +24.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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