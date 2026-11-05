BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2026, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) reported revenue of $358.63 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344.65 million, representing a surprise of +4.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +135.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable restaurant sales : 8.1% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8.1% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of restaurants : 219 compared to the 219 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 219 compared to the 219 average estimate based on three analysts. Restaurant operating weeks: 2,847 versus 2,850 estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how BJ's Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BJ's Restaurants here>>>

Shares of BJ's Restaurants have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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