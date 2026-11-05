Atlassian (TEAM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Atlassian (TEAM) reported $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +3.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Subscription ARR : $6.81 billion compared to the $6.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $6.81 billion compared to the $6.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Customers : 350,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 344,535.

: 350,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 344,535. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) : $4.75 billion versus $4.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.75 billion versus $4.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Subscription : $1.7 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change.

: $1.7 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change. Revenues- Other : $74.33 million versus $64.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change.

: $74.33 million versus $64.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change. Revenues- Cloud : $1.3 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.6% year over year.

: $1.3 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.6% year over year. Revenues- Data Center : $390.71 million compared to the $357.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $390.71 million compared to the $357.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Revenues- Marketplace and other: $78.98 million compared to the $69.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27% year over year.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Atlassian here>>>

Shares of Atlassian have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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