ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -3.94%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $10.96, marking a -3.94% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.52%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 38.81% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.55, showcasing a 58.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $109.83 million, reflecting a 3.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.03 per share and revenue of $442.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.68% and +9.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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