Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Moves -2.80%: What You Should Know

Copa Holdings (CPA) ended the recent trading session at $141.80, demonstrating a -2.8% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.36% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 3.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.52%.

The stock of holding company for Panama's national airline has risen by 7.06% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copa Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 18, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $4, down 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.18 billion, up 28.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.78 per share and revenue of $4.49 billion, indicating changes of -9.21% and +24.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% lower. Copa Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Copa Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.06, which means Copa Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CPA's PEG ratio is currently 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 1.18 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 227, this industry ranks in the bottom 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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