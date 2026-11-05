RH (RH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

RH (RH) ended the recent trading session at $137.43, demonstrating a -5.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 4.36% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 25.79% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 14.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RH in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.67, signifying a 60.82% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $932.39 million, showing a 5.5% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.19 per share and a revenue of $3.63 billion, representing changes of -17.49% and +6.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.66% downward. RH presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.61.

We can also see that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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