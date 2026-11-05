Lucid Group (LCID) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $2.98, marking a -11.57% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 13.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 4.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 9, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$2.78, marking a 16.01% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $316.25 million, reflecting a 6.04% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$12.15 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.5% and -2.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Lucid Group holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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