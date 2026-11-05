Samsara Inc. (IOT) Stock Moves -4.02%: What You Should Know

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed at $41.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.02% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 3.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 5.52%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.65%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 3, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.19, signifying a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $515.43 million, indicating a 23.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $2.05 billion, indicating changes of +37.5% and +34.53%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Samsara Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Samsara Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.42, so one might conclude that Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that IOT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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