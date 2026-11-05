BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Moves -4.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, BellRing Brands (BRBR) was down 4.01% at $9.81. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.36% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 3.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 5.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the nutritional supplements company had gained 31.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 14.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BellRing Brands in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 18, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying a 58.82% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $653.16 million, showing a 0.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

BRBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -53% and +1.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.05% downward. Right now, BellRing Brands possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, BellRing Brands is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.08.

Investors should also note that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 4.86 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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