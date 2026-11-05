HudBay Minerals (HBM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

HudBay Minerals (HBM) ended the recent trading session at $20.58, demonstrating a -7.38% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had lost 14.11% lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 12, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 1066.67% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $815.74 million, indicating a 135.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

HBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $2.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +107.46% and +30.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HudBay Minerals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HudBay Minerals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.96. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.72.

Also, we should mention that HBM has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.84.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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